Good Morning, News: Sexist Band Names, Trump's Odd Feud with Australia, and Yet Another Reason Frats are Bad

Leo Zarosinski

Women In Cages, Womb Ripper, Dead When I Found Her—is your band sexist? Find out in this week's feature story, also out in print as of yesterday.

Also out in print yesterday, a story about uncertainty in affordable housing funding after Donald Trump's election: “After the election, everyone freaked out,” says Sarah Stevenson, executive director of Innovative Housing, Inc., the nonprofit selected by the City of Portland to develop the building. “The whole market has chilled, and investors aren’t even looking at new deals.”

Protest, punches, and arrests in Portland during Trump's first days. It will be a long four years.

It's supposed to get snowy an icy in Portland again, possibly by tonight. This sucks.

To prepare for the snow and ice this time around, the city purchased 200,000 pounds of salt and spent a whole bunch of money attempting to make winter storms less crippling for the city. Details here.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury "are asking landlords to cut snowbound tenants some slack."

Two brothers are suing the Portland Archdiocese for $6 million, claiming they were sexually abused by priests in Silverton and Seaside in the 1960s, the Oregonian reports. The priests have been sued a number of times before.

The ACLU of Oregon, Immigrant Law Group PC, and Unite Oregon will "file a lawsuit this week related to President Donald Trump's immigration order.... The groups say Trump's travel ban, which has left many refugees in legal limbo, is unconstitutional."

Your daily reminder that fraternities are bad and that you shouldn't have to be forced to do dumb and degrading shit for the right to have upperclassmen choose your friends for you. KOIN has the details of an $8 million lawsuit against a Linfield College fraternity.

Here's a really well researched Portland Tribune story: "Court records show African-Americans residents are charged and fined at higher rates than whites in Multnomah County."

What a fucking maniac:



"This was the worst call by far": Trump badgered, bragged and abruptly ended phone call with Australian leaderhttps://t.co/PHIG1omtHm

— Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 2, 2017

Palate cleanser...