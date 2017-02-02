UPDATED: Here's a Leaked Copy of Trump's Anti-LGBTQ Executive Order

Updated: There is some question as to whether the documents are real. The Nation updated its post explaining: "A White House official, speaking with ABC News, did not dispute the authenticity of the draft religious freedom executive order, but officials said it is one of hundreds circulating, some drafted by the transition team, others by the White House, not all of which are likely to become policy. The official did not say who drafted this particular order."

Former Stranger staffer, Dominic Holden, now at Buzzfeed, wrote on his Facebook page: "The White House tells me today it has no current plan for a religious freedom order. Lots of LGBT groups were expecting one announced in conjunction with the National Prayer Breakfast today."

The Nation and the Investigative Fund have received advanced information about Trump's Anti-LGBTQ executive order which would allow discrimination against gay and lesbian, transgender and queer Americans via the veil of religions. Per the Nation, which has copies of the four-page document on its site:

"The four-page draft order, a copy of which is currently circulating among federal staff and advocacy organizations, construes religious organizations so broadly that it covers “any organization, including closely held for-profit corporations,” and protects 'religious freedom' in every walk of life: 'when providing social services, education, or healthcare; earning a living, seeking a job, or employing others; receiving government grants or contracts; or otherwise participating in the marketplace, the public square, or interfacing with Federal, State or local governments.'"

That moment when Trump was grateful for people applauding his pro-gay line at the Republican National Convention is water under the bridge. Here's a video of Trump motor-boating Rudy Giuliani in drag.



Rudy Giuliani (in drag) smooched by Donald Trump from itsgiulianitime on Vimeo.