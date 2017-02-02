Drink Coffee, Help the ACLU

Getty / Christopher Jue

We’re standing with [the ACLU] by organizing a nationwide fundraiser in coffee bars across the country. [This] weekend—Friday February 3rd thru Sunday February 5th—we’re partnering with coffee companies throughout the United States to raise funds for the ACLU. You can take part in this fundraiser by patronizing these cafes, or by donating directly to the ACLU Foundation.

Look, you're drinking coffee anyway, right? So why not feed your addiction while helping the ACLU in their many battles against the immorality of the Trump administration? At this point, the Democrats can only do so much—especially if the GOP is just going to change all the rules that once protected this democracy. That's why. You can give money and become a member of the ACLU here , if that's your jam. Or if you're a coffee addict who wants to help, you can also take part in

Coffee shops around the country are taking part in this heroic effort—but here are some in your neck of the woods:

Either / Or Cafe in Sellwood

Stumptown Coffee Roasters (12 locations)

Heart Coffee Roasters (2 locations)

Hey Portland coffee joints! Want to add your name to the list? Click here to join the fun. And if you're not from Portland, but want to check out the full nationwide list of participating cafes, check this out.