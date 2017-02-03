Male Executives Will Advise the "President" on Women's Issues, What Could Possibly Go Wrong?

Trump's response to massive calls for gender equality? Quality time with men. Doug Brown

Donald Trump, who lost the popular vote by 2,864,974 votes, is meeting with advisors from corporate America today to advise him on key issues, reports the Wall Street Journal. The experts advising the Bruised Ego in Chief on "women in the workforce" are two dudes: Wal-Mart chief executive Doug McMillon and EY chief executive Mark Weinberger.

Let's see that again:

Here's a pictorial representation of my emotional journey the longer I look at that: 🤔 🙄 😭 😠 😡 😈

If you somehow needed further confirmation that the "president" is a blatant misogynist, welcome to Friday.