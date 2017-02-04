Things to Do Tonight!

The Stumptown Improv Festival

Comedy is at peak blowup in Portland, and the Stumptown Improv Festival in August has been pushing it forward. But why wait until summer to see great improv? Stumptown Improv Festival Presents shoves great comedy into your face NOW when you need it most. So don’t miss these three great troupes: Portland’s Hawaiian Squirts, Seattle’s Death and Taxes, and the brilliant Summerland (who killed at last year’s Stumptown) from Los Angeles. WM. STEVEN HUMPHREY

8 pm, Siren Theater, $15-17

Sabertooth Micro Fest Night 2: The Black Lips, Boogarins, Ezra Furman, Máscaras

Ezra Furman seems to relish in every faction of the broad “rock” genre. Listeners can hear everything from doo-wop to glam to blues to country twang in his music, sometimes even in the same song. Furman pairs this genre-crossing energy with an endearing croon that sounds like he’s an over-caffeinated Warren Zevon. Brazil’s Boogarins play stuff that’s pleasant without being passive, bathing audiences in sunlight, tropicalismo, and soft guitar shredding. EMMA BURKE

7:30 pm, Crystal Ballroom, $29.50-35, all ages

Y.G.B. Presents: One

After a short time off, YGB is back! The Young Gifted and Black party provides some of the most consistently dope soul-infused dance nights in town, and it’s staying true to its identity: an inclusive space for joyful movement, free Tarot readings, community-building, incense-burning, and a variety of sound-providers. In addition to resident DJ Lamar LeRoy, Soul Trigger will be in the house with unscripted tap routines incorporating live drumming and DJing. The vibe will be further elevated by the stellar and succinct rhymes from Rasheed Jamal. Saturday is just the first of several YGB-produced events; Sunday there’s a semi-closed “healing vibrations” brunch that you can request an invite by emailing ygbportland@gmail.com. JENNI MOORE

9 pm, Holocene, $7

Eyelids, Denim Wedding, The Loved

Eyelids are no longer the parts of their sum, they're just the kind of killer all-star group that sometimes serendipitously springs up here in Portland. BEN SALMON

9 pm, The Fixin' To

Portland Winter Light Festival

OMSI and PGE help present this showcase for over 40 visual artists and performers to celebrate the light and the love of winter.

6 pm, Oregon Museum of Science and Industry (OMSI), free, all ages

Kulululu, Loveboys, Toothbone

Portland’s Loveboys have generated notable momentum since their 2016 inception. The trio of grunge punks has enjoyed a steady diet of live dates, as well as the December release of two songs from an EP that’ll come out early this summer. The third song, “Racecar,” comes swimming in the reverb-heavy clang of guitarist Adam Fight’s six-string wranglings. The song’s anti-consumerism explosion folds into the four-on-the-floor rhythmic barrage of drummer Elly Swope (Focus! Focus!) and bassist Victoria Valenz-uela. Loveboys’ grungier foundations are best exemplified in the sneering “Tender Branson,” a tune that unabashedly waves a flag for the Pacific Northwest of the past. “Sew” ushers in the kind of head-banging nuance of Bleach­-era Nirvana or Suicide Invoice­­-era Hot Snakes. If that doesn’t compel you to shower this band with every ounce of your adoration, chances are you voted a turd into office. RYAN J. PRADO

8 pm, Turn! Turn! Turn!

Dvořák’s New World Symphony: Carlos Kalmar, Yefim Bronfman, Oregon Symphony

With its unusually subtle entrance and heartbreaking middle chapter, Beethoven’s most emo piano concerto is his Number 4—a work that Rip City’s biggest band performs tonight through Monday with legendary pianist Yefim Bronfman providing virtuosic command of the Schnitzer’s concert grand. Antonín Dvoák’s magnificent Symphony No. 9 (another work in heavy rotation around the world’s concert halls) also appears on music director Carlos Kalmar’s set list tonight, making this program an ideal choice for folks who want to witness two perennial masterworks for the price of one. But it’s not all old school: The show kicks off with Sebastian Currier’s intriguing 1997 composition Microsymph, which cleverly compresses a large-scale five-movement symphony into the space of 10 minutes. BRIAN HORAY

7:30 pm, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, $23-105

Mayhem, Inquisition, Black Anvil

The career of Norway’s legendary black metal band Mayhem can be divided into two parts: the primal beginnings, embroidered with the frighteningly visceral lo-fi recordings that initiated a global phenomenon, and the turn of the century rebirth, highlighted by an inventive brutality that seeks to challenge the genre’s limits. A tumultuous history decorated with macabre stage names (Necrobutcher, Dead, Blasphemer, Euronymous, etc.), legitimate connections to church burnings, and actual murders/suicides solidifies the group’s status as the truest disciples of death, which any one of the seething legions of fanatics who cover themselves in “corpse paint” and absorb every facet of their Until the Light Takes Us DVD with biblical infatuation will attest. This deification will turn Mayhem’s notorious live shows into a punishing form of anti-church, where masterfully harsh ablutions are blasted into an adoring hesher congregation. CHRIS SUTTON

8 pm, Hawthorne Theatre, $25-28, all ages

Write to Publish 2017

Ooligan Press' conference aims to demystify the publishing process through a series of panel discussions, talks, and workshops with industry professionals. Visit http://ooligan.pdx.edu/writetopublish for more information.

All day, PSU's Smith Memorial Student Union

TV Girl, Poppet

The Los Angeles-hailing trio consisting of Brad Petering, Jason Wyman, and Wyatt Harmon bring their blend of sample-loaded pop and soul music to the Liquor Store to celebrate the re-release of their 2014 studio album, French Exit.

8:30 pm, The Liquor Store, $10

The 3rd Annual Vinolympics

An olympics, but for wine? Why the hell not? Proceeds benefit the Children's Heart Foundation, so you're helping kids while also competing for the gold in categories such as palate, wine knowledge, and physical coordination. And instead of medals, you win wine.

6 pm, Theory, $60-70

Missy & Luda: A Hip-Hop Party: Anechoic, B. Hammer'd, Threadcount, Duncan Gerow

A night dedicated to two of the Dirty South's brightest stars in all their quirky, funky, silly, saucy glory.

9 pm, O'Malley's Saloon & Grill

The Illusionists



