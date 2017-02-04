Before Nordstrom Cut Ties with Ivanka, Its Three Presidents Sent This Memo About the Muslim Ban to Employees

As we reported yesterday, Nordstrom severed its relationship from Ivanka Trump's brand of shoes and handbags. The company defended the move as apolitical—one made purely because of "performance" issues—amid a Trump products boycott campaign called #GrabYourWallet.

But while the decision to drop Ivanka Trump from the store may have been based on performance, it was President Donald Trump's Muslim ban that inspired the three presidents of the company to send a memo about immigrants to all Nordstrom employees three days before the Ivanka news broke.

The memo, sent by brothers Peter, Erik, and Blake Nordstrom, read (in part):

When John W. Nordstrom came to the U.S. as an immigrant, he was given opportunities that allowed him to find a more prosperous and happy life. In so many ways, our humble beginning and the work ethic and gratitude that goes with it helped shape the culture of our company to this day. Over 116 years we have been fortunate to be able to build on the foundation JWN laid for us, thanks to all of you who have chosen to bring your unique experiences and backgrounds to work here at Nordstrom every day. We currently employ more than 76,000 people who comprise different races, ethnicities and genders. We literally have thousands of employees who are first and second generation immigrants. Every one of your unique qualities brings a richness that allows us to better reflect and serve the multi-cultured communities we’re a part of and ultimately makes us a better company. We are a better place with you here, no doubt about it. It’s important that we reiterate our values to all of you and make it clear that we support each of our employees. We will continue to value diversity, inclusion, respect, and kindness… you can count on that.

The memo also noted that the company was in the process of figuring out which employees would be affected by the executive order, and would be connecting with those employees to offer support.

Nordstrom, however, did not respond to a request for comment on whether the company endorsed the Washington Attorney General's lawsuit against the Trump administration over its Muslim ban executive order.

