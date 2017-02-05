Things to Do Tonight!

Haley Heynderickx, Lola Kirke, Wyndham, Johanna Warren

You might know Lola Kirke from her role as an oboist on the Amazon series Mozart in the Jungle, or the 2017 Golden Globes, where she famously sported a magnificent pink pin that read “Fuck Paul Ryan.” But she’s also a real-life musician, and a dang good one at that—her self-titled debut EP is four tracks of dreamy Americana that kicks off with a delightful song called “Baby Butt.” CIARA DOLAN Read our story on Lola Kirke

8 pm, Turn! Turn! Turn!

Super Bowl LI

My colleagues would really like me to point out the highlight of Sunday will be the magnificent Lady Gaga performance (with an appearance from Tony Bennett) that’ll be sandwiched between a couple hours of grown men violently hurting each other for money. If you still hate football but love capitalism, all the “best” commercials for the upcoming year will come out today. But, really, the football is the main event here—the pinnacle game to determine the champion of America’s biggest sports league. If the New England Patriots win, 39-year-old Tom Brady will have his fifth Super Bowl ring, the most for his position in NFL history, cementing his place as the greatest quarterback of all time (I played catch with him once when he was in college, where he starred for my hometown Michigan Wolverines, so I’m trying my best to overlook his friendship with Donald Trump). If the Falcons win, it’ll be Atlanta’s first ever Super Bowl title. A lot is at stake. So break out the cheese dip and tortilla chips and have your friends over, head to your local bar, or check out one of the watch parties around town (we recommend watching on the large screen at Revolution Hall). DOUG BROWN

3:30 pm, Revolution Hall, free

Throne of Blood

Hidden in the long and amazing filmography of legendary director Akira Kurosawa is a trilogy of Shakespeare adaptations that aren’t really adaptations of the Bard, but more like cover versions using the original melody to spin off intricate and powerful compositions. The trilogy includes 1985’s Ran (adapting King Lear) and 1960’s The Bad Sleep Well (adapting Hamlet), but the first of these—1957’s Throne of Blood—not only takes Macbeth and drops it feudal Japan, but easily improves it in the telling. Of course, you put Toshirô Mifune in anything and you’ve improved whatever you’re watching twofold at minimum. BOBBY ROBERTS

7:30 pm, Hollywood Theatre, $9

Ice Queens, Ice Princess, Bleach Blonde Dudes

The first Rontoms Sunday Session of February keeps things frosty with night of free music from experimental rockers Bleach Blonde Dudes, fantasy metal outfit Ice Princess, and indie rock shredders Ice Queens.

8:30 pm, Rontoms, free

The Murder City Devils, The Constant Devils, Corey J. Brewer

Frontman Spencer Moody and his garage rock rippers the Murder City Devils get 2017 started right with a west coast jaunt that stops off at Dante's tonight.

8 pm, Dante's, $14.50

Control Yourself

JoAnn Schinderle's weekly stand-up showcase is now also a podcast, featuring sets from local and national comedians followed by an open mic.

8:30 pm, Alberta Street Pub, free

Don't forget to check out our Things To Do calendar for even more things to do!