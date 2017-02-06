Good Morning, News: Trump Stumped by Courts, Putin v. Fox News, and Lady Gaga Wins Super Bowl LI

Getty / Tom Pennington

GOOD MORNING, BLOGTOWN! I'm beautiful in my way, 'cause God makes no mistakes. I'm on the right track, baby I was born this way. LET'S GO TO PRESS.

Dear Christ, all this RAIN. But at least it wasn't the 12-inches of snow everyone was predicting this weekend. The excess wetness did cause sewage to slip over into the Willamette, and mudslides and floods on roadways.

So yeah there was a football game yesterday, and the team who was expected to win it won it—but both teams put up a good fight, and... sorry, I just can't really get all that excited about institutionalized brain trauma. But Lady Gaga was there, and was FABULOUS.

There was also a Super Bowl commercial for Budweiser which showed its founders' immigrant beginnings, thereby spurring a misspelled "#boycottbudwiser" trend on Twitter this morning.



The #boycottbudwiser hashtag isn't a typo. It's just alternative spelling.

— Megan Williamson (@littlemegann) February 6, 2017

Steve Bannon broke the #boycottbudwiser boycott by simply having breakfast this morning.

— Joe Keene (@joekeene) February 6, 2017

So as you probably recall on Friday a federal judge from Seattle put the kibosh (temporarily) on Trump's racist Muslim travel ban, and our president—who lost the popular vote by 2,864,974 votes—cried like a baby. He immediately tried to appeal the ruling but was DENIED AGAIN by the US Court of Appeals (HA HA HA) which told him to hold his goddamn horses until sometime today. We'll see what happens next—hopefully more abject disappointment for Trump, which is what I breathe like oxygen these days.

But for now? A young Iraqi couple and their three daughters arrived at PDX Airport last night to a cheering crowd of around 100 people welcoming them to the United States. (The family was held back, of course, by Trump's Muslim ban.)

About 100 companies—including Google, Apple, and Facebook—have filed a legal brief against Trump's Muslim travel ban, saying it's keeping them from hiring talent from the Middle East.

Oh, and now Trump is saying that, actually? The plan to replace the ACA (Obamacare) may take a liiiiiittle bit longer than originally expected? Like it might be next year? (Read: About eight months after he's been impeached.)

By the way, California activists are killing it with their battles to defy Trump.

And Bernie Sanders isn't mincing words any more about Trump saying, "This guy is a fraud."

But he's not a fraud, because Trump is mad about some new national polls showing that Americans hate his travel ban, and so he's calling them "fake news"! (I just wrote some fake news there, because actually he is a fraud.)

Oh, and check out this story about how Trump's staff is both figuratively and literally bungling their way around the White House.

Bill O'Reilly, in an interview with Trump, called Vladimir Putin "a killer" and Trump was like, "Eh, so what. America kills people, too, and blah blah blah pivot." Republicans were not happy about their president's bro-mancey comments about the Russian leader. But now Putin the Killer is demanding an apology from Fox News.

Now what about that goddamn WEATHER: Lotsa showers today with a high of 41, but a possible dry day tomorrow.

And finally, if you didn't see Melissa McCarthy playing White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on SNL this weekend, OMIGOD. Stop and watch, already!

