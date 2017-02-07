Good Morning, News: 2017's First Bike Death, Landlords Fight Renter Protections, and Here Comes Betsy DeVos

The Landlords Strike Back—or try to at least. As expected, two Portland landlords filed suit against the City of Portland yesterday hoping to forestall new renter protections city council passed last week. Those rules, the strongest laws passed to shield renters in decades, force landlords to pay relocation costs if they hike rents by 10 percent, evict tenants without cause, or decline to renew a lease. The next question in the case: Whether the landlord lobby can convince a judge to halt the law while the suit plays out.

While that's happening, a statewide conversation over whether to allow rent control and institute other protections is beginning in earnest—including at a forum in Northeast Portland over the weekend.

Sad news: A 53-year-old cyclist was run down and killed on North Interstate yesterday. Cops believe the rider was right-hooked by a box truck, meaning the driver didn't look to make sure there was no cyclist in the bike lane before turning right. As usual, the best coverage of the incident is at BikePortland.

Jeez, it was wet on Sunday. So wet that a section of Skyline Boulevard has had to be completely shut down because of landslides.

'Bout time: Oregon and a boatload of other states are piling onto Washington's lawsuit against Donald Trump's ban on refugees and visitors from seven nations.

That suit, remember, prompted a Seattle judge to halt enforcement of the order. Whether or not that sticks might be decided this afternoon, in a San Francisco courtroom.

On the topic, here's an interesting look at how state attorneys general have become the "last line of defense" against a Republican-dominated congress and White House.

Volunteers building "sleeping pods" for the homeless in 2016. Karney Hatch

The Tribune has an update on the proposed sleeping pod village for homeless women in Kenton, first reported by the Mercury. It looks like "Argyle Village" might go forward, and it could become a model for other homeless communities.

The paper, as part of a series on inequities in the justice system, also takes readers on a spin through Oregon's ultra-racist past. By the way, guys, this restaurant is still open in Lincoln City.

Gov. Kate Brown continues to waffle on where a new "public records advocate" position might be housed. First she wanted it in the Secretary of State's Office. Then Republican Dennis Richardson won that office, and she demurred. Now that might be fine again.

Portland keeps finding the potentially harmful microorganism cryptosporidium in its water supply, after years of blemish-free tests. We don't have a treatment plant. We might need a treatment plant.

Just FYI: A massive crack in a polar ice shelf is growing by five football fields a day. It's not a good thing.

Bad news for White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer: Being portrayed by a woman on TV might be enough to get you fired in this administration.

Betsy DeVos, a charter school fanatic whose family basically controls my hometown, is going to be confirmed as education secretary today. That's despite Democrats trying out a 24-hour "debate" aimed at convincing just one of their colleagues to defect. Doesn't look like it's going to happen, but Vice President Mike Pence, who serves as president of the senate, will have to cast the deciding vote.

I can deal with anything but snow at this point.