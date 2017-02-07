Today at 3 PM: Livestream the Oral Arguments in State of Washington vs. Trump

Federal Judge James Robart's decision to block Trump's travel ban is now being examined by the San Francisco-based Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. AGOWA

Betsy DeVos is the Secretary of Education and President Donald Trump is reportedly offended that his press secretary was played by a woman on SNL. A lot of things are very, very bad right now, but if you've got your eye on the legal resistance to Trump's Muslim ban executive order, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals will be livestreaming (audio only) the oral arguments in State of Washington vs. Trump today at 3 p.m. The case is likely to go to the US Supreme Court.

Catch up on the background to the case here, and listen to the courtroom drama right here.

