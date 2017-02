Photos: Run the Jewels at the Crystal Ballroom, Mon Feb 6

Run the Jewels packed the Crystal Ballroom last night for a sold-out show and lots of smiles. They're currently touring in support of their new album RTJ3—check out the duo's just-released NPR Tiny Desk concert and lots more photos of El-P and Killer Mike after the jump!

