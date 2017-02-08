Good Morning, News: GOP Fails to Silence Warren, Court Grills Trump Ban, and More Lies Upon Lies

Last night while testifying against Trump's nomination of Jeff Sessions for Attorney General, Senator Elizabeth Warren was told to shut up and sit down by GOP's Mitch McConnell when she started reading a 1986 letter from Coretta Scott King explaining why Sessions shouldn't be appointed to the US District Court. THE INTERNET DID NOT LIKE THAT AT ALL. Later our own Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley was successfully able to read the letter on the Senate floor without interruption. Make of that what you will. (Here's the letter if you'd like to read it yourself.)

Oh yeah... and about Mitch McConnell...



Also last night at least 150,000 Americans listened online (and more on TV) as the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals listened to reasons from the Department of Justice on why Trump should get away with his Muslim-targeted travel ban. Their decision is expected sometime this week (maybe as soon as today).

Meanwhile, because Trump knows absolutely nothing about how government works or the rule of law, he says even a "bad high school student" (?) would rule in his favor about the travel ban.

Despite being WOEFULLY unqualified for the job, Betsy DeVos has been confirmed as the new education secretary, thanks to a tie-breaking vote from Vice Prez Pence.

Because he does not give a single shit about ethics or decorum, Trump threatened to destroy a Texas legislator's career. People thought it was a joke... but was it really?

Pile this lie on top of all the others: "Donald Trump Claims US Murder Rate 'Highest' in '47 Years' Despite FBI Data Showing Otherwise."

Speaking of lying liars...



Jake Tapper calling out Kellyanne Conway left and right. More of this, please!pic.twitter.com/ITchuq2u5B

— Greg Hogben (@MyDaughtersArmy) February 7, 2017

Melania Trump says a Brit newspaper is stopping her from building a profitable brand, and... WAIT. Actually what she MEANT was that she's not going to use her job as First Lady for personal gain. Because that would be wrong? Or something? Someone help her out here.

Yemen has withdrawn their permission for the US to conduct ground missions after Trump fucked up that commando raid that killed a Navy SEAL as well as civilians and children.

The final phase of the Dakota Access pipeline project has been approved, and things are not looking good for the Standing Rock Sioux tribe.

HEY! You finally have a very good reason to stop buying those ass-ugly clothes from Under Armour. Their CEO is a Trump-supporting douche.

Twitter is making a big move to stop online harassment by implementing new "safe search" procedures and stopping banned members from creating new accounts.

A Reed College student has died following injuries sustained in last weekend's apartment fire.

The Blazers squeak out a victory against the Dallas Mavericks last night, beating them 114-113.

Now... what about that WEATHER: Gross cold rain today with a high of 40, but are those balmy temps I see on the horizon?

