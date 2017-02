Since We Won't be Teaching Science in School Anymore, Bill Nye is Here to Save the World

Children of the '90s commence freak out. Bill Nye is returning to television, and the first trailer for "Bill Nye Saves the World" is out today!

From Netflix:





Bill Nye hosts a talk show exploring scientific issues from space exploration to fad diets. Guests join for lab demos and myth busting.

The show is scheduled to debut its 13 episodes on April 21, and couldn't come at a better time. We need you now more than ever Bill!

BILL! BILL! BILL! BILL!