By Silencing Elizabeth Warren, Mitch McConnell Accidentally Gave Democrats a Gift

Confidential to MITCH: Debate is SUPPOSED to happen here. istock / OlegAlbinsky

It looks like Senate Majority Leader Mitch "Patron Saint of Creepy Paternalism" McConnell bit off a little more than he could chew when he and GOP leaders in the Senate silenced Elizabeth Warren during last night's debate over attorney general nominee Jeff Sessions, saying, "She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted."

The bad news is that we had to see a grim, spineless old man use an obscure rule to chastise one of the most outspoken members of the Democratic party for daring to read the words of Coretta Scott King concerning another grim, spineless old man who also happens to be an old racist.

But the good news is that this happened after:

"She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, #ShePersisted." The history of progress for women, summed up in 11 words.

— Cecile Richards (@CecileRichards) February 8, 2017

"She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted."



So must we all.https://t.co/JXROGHPNkH

— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 8, 2017

Republican senators silencing @SenWarren because she quoted a letter from Coretta Scott King in opposition to Jeff Sessions is outrageous.

— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) February 8, 2017

Proud to read the words of #CorettaScottKing on the floor for Sens & the American people to hear. We will not be silenced. cc: @SenWarren https://t.co/6WNvTkK1Ch

— Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) February 8, 2017

Here's the O's video of your US Senator Jeff Merkley reading King's letter:

And in the final step of one's words being used AGAINST oneself, "Nevertheless she persisted" t-shirts are already available for purchase at Etsy and Wonkette.

You guys, Mitch McConnell should probably resign his position and take up a job as a communications consultant for the Democrats. He'll just say hateful things about women he thinks are uppity, and the left can spin his garbage into messaging gold.

It feels pretty gross to type, but thanks, Mitch. Keep up the good work of showing just how abysmal your party can be. People are paying attention, and *makes creepy "I see you" gesture* they'll be voting in the midterm elections.