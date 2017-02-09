What to Watch For at the Timbers' 2017 Preseason Tournament

For the sixth consecutive year, the Portland Timbers are hosting a four-team preseason tournament at Providence Park. The tournament has been moved up a week-and-a-half this year, and kicks off tonight as the Timbers play Real Salt Lake at 7:30.

Over the next week, the Timbers will also have games against Opening Day opponent Minnesota United and frequent foe the Vancouver Whitecaps before traveling to LA for a final tuneup against the Galaxy on February 25th.

After that, it's showtime. This, then, is the dry-run: A chance for the Timbers to get their full team together and begin competing on their home turf. Here's what to watch for over the next seven days.

1. Sebastian Blanco

After a months-long pursuit, Blanco arrived as the Timbers' newest and most expensive Designated Player in Arizona last week. He'll line up on the right wing, and, if the club's newest Argentine gamble is as good as advertised, tear up MLS.

Blanco is a direct replacement for Lucas Melano, but there are several key differences between the two players. Blanco, at 28, is in the middle of his career. He's had stops in Ukraine and England, and, importantly, is fluent in English. The expectation is that he'll be able to hit the ground running.

Blanco is a game-breaker — creative, quick, and skillful. He'll be primarily responsible for the team's width, and he should have a good understanding with Diego Valeri. The two are friends dating back to their time together at Lanús.

Coming from the middle of San Lorenzo's season in Argentina, Blanco is already fit. He may very well start tonight.

2. Center Back

Caleb Porter has missed the playoffs twice as an MLS coach. In 2014, the Timbers scored 61 regular season goals. In 2016, they scored 48. In the MLS Cup-winning season of 2015, the Timbers scored just 41.

Defense, needless to say, matters. And while the Timbers have unquestionably and significantly upgraded their attack this winter, the backline that kept the team from the postseason last year remains in dubious condition.

Gbenga Arokoyo was expected to start next to Liam Ridgewell in central defense, but Arokoyo tore his Achilles in Tucson and will miss the entire season. That means, for the purposes of this tournament, the Timbers are down to Ridgewell, Rennico Clarke, and converted midfielders Amobi Okugo and Lawrence Olum.

Clarke, who was signed from T2 in the offseason, has made a bright start to his time with the first-team. The next three games should be a good test of whether he's ready to contribute significantly when the bright lights come on March 3rd.

The Timbers expect to bring in another player to slot in alongside Ridgewell shortly, but, if last year showed us anything, it's that you need three good center backs to win in MLS. There is no championship without Nat Borchers and Norberto Paparatto, and, as of yet, those two players haven't been adequately replaced.

Also: Keep an eye on Vytas at left back. The jury is still out on the Lithuanian — especially defensively — and the Timbers now have Chance Myers waiting in the wings.

3. Positional Battles

The Timbers are deeper in midfield and at forward than they have been in years, and, outside of the established front six of Guzman, Chara, Nagbe, Valeri, Blanco, and Adi, players will be scrapping for minutes.

Ben Zemanski and Lawrence Olum, a former USL Timber reacquired last week from Sporting Kansas City, figure to be battling to be the third man in central midfield. Dairon Asprilla, who was sharp against Seattle on Saturday, is likely vying with former T2er Victor Arboleda — also sharp against the Sounders — for looks off the bench behind Blanco and Nagbe.

Then there's the question of Darren Mattocks, who, when healthy, was one of the team's brightest players last season. Mattocks isn't a natural winger, but minutes up top are limited — especially with the arrival of first round pick Jeremy Ebobisse, who missed the Arizona camp while on duty with the US U20s.

This week will also give Timbers fans a first look at Jeff Attinella, who has been MLS' best backup goalkeeper for years and — depending on what disciplinary measures await Jake Gleeson — may be in net on Opening Day.

There are yet more questions: Can Amobi Okugo work his way into the picture at center back? Myers at left back? We're about to find out.

Other Notes

— How will the Timbers play tactically? We should get a sense over the next week of whether Porter will continue to line the team up to counter or whether, with what should be his best ever front six, Portland will try to get back to playing attacking soccer.

— Will we see Jack McInerney? Between Mattocks and Ebobisse, it's surprising that McInerney is still on the roster, and the inkling here is that he might not be come March.

— How will Porter manage the three games? In previous iterations of the tournament, the first team has gone 90 minutes in the weekend games, with a B team going on Wednesday night. This year, the calendar is inverted — two weeknight games, and one weekend game.

Porter has said that he expects his first team to go about sixty minutes tonight. He'll then have to decide how to juggle the roster for the next three games, keeping in mind that the team also plays the following weekend in LA.

We're getting close. Another odd year is here.