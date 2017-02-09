Packy, Oregon's Most Famous Elephant, Is Dead

Oregon Zoo

Packy, Oregon's most famous elephant and a decades-long draw to the Oregon Zoo, is dead, the zoo announced today.

The beloved pachyderm spent his final days in relative isolation, removed from other elephants last year because of a strain of drug-resistant tuberculosis that wouldn't let up. Zoo officials euthanized the elephant this morning.

When he was born in 1962, Packy (first known as "Fuzzy Face"[!]) was the first elephant born in the Western Hemisphere in more than four decades. This quote from Bob Lee, overseer of the zoo's elephant program, puts the animal's life in perspective.

"Packy's birth started it all," Lee said in a press release. "The focus on elephant welfare, the knowledge about elephants. If you think about the time when he was born, it's mind-boggling — Kennedy was president, the Beatles hadn't made any records yet, cigarettes didn't have warnings from the Surgeon General. We've learned so much about elephants since then, and it never could have happened without Packy."

The zoo has posted a timeline of Packy's life, and is working up a public memorial service.

