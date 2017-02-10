This Weekend's Style Events

Get that last minute Valentine's Day shopping done this weekend with these events!

Piper Dalton

Covet is an annual Valentine’s Day pop-up that features lingerie, jewelry, art, plants, and apothecary goods, all made by bad-ass local women. Participating vendors include VAVA Lingerie, Iron-Oxide, Birds and Bones, Katie Guinn, Roots and Crowns, Piper Dalton, and more.

The Cleaners at The Ace Hotel, 403 SW 10th, Friday February 10, 3- 9 pm

Amarette Gregor

Tender Loving Empire will host a Valentine’s Day Trunk Show at its West End location that will feature one-of-a-kind jewelry for women and men from Amarette Gregor, chocolate tastings from Only Child Chocolate Co., and unique, custom floral arrangements from Vert Tige Design.

Tender Loving Empire, 412 SW 10th, Sunday February 12, 12- 5 pm

Evgenia

Portland-based Layneau and San Francisco- based Evgenia will co-host the three-day long Mad Love Valentine’s Day Lingerie Pop-Up at S. Fairchild Designs. Shop from a fresh batch of Layneau’s signature bed-jackets and robes, along with select samples that will be on sale, as well as Evgenia’s versatile lingerie line that is meant to be worn out and about as well as in the bedroom.

S. Fairchild Designs, 634 NW 12th, Friday February 10, 5:30- 9 pm, Saturday February 11, 12- 6 pm, Sunday February 12, 12- 5 pm

As always, be sure to visit our fashion calendar to keep up to date on all things fashion event related here.