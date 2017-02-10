If you need a pick-me-up today, watch this. As you may have heard, a town hall put on by Utah Republican congressman Jason Chaffetz was inundated by over a thousand people involved with the Indivisible movement last night. In his defense, Chaffetz hung tough with the boisterous crowd—but he was totally schooled by an environment-loving tween. WATCH.
Utah Congressman Chaffetz gets totally owned by 10 year old girl's sick burn about science, refuses to answer her question & crowd goes wild pic.twitter.com/FxKUM2TklY
— Aaron Stewart-Ahn (@somebadideas) February 10, 2017