Today in Tween Girls Rule the World: Tween Takes Down Utah Congressman Chaffetz

If you need a pick-me-up today, watch this. As you may have heard, a town hall put on by Utah Republican congressman Jason Chaffetz was inundated by over a thousand people involved with the Indivisible movement last night. In his defense, Chaffetz hung tough with the boisterous crowd—but he was totally schooled by an environment-loving tween. WATCH.