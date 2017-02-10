Local Public Defenders Are Pushing a Program to Help Resist Trump's Immigration Policies

Demonstrators protest Trump's immigration/refugee ban at Portland International Airport recently.

Portland public defenders are hoping to be on the front lines of resistance against Donald Trump's stepped up immigration enforcement, and it looks like we'll all be chipping in.

Portland City Council next week will take up an emergency ordinance to contribute up to $50,000 to the Immigration Protection Project. That's a brand-new initiative being pushed by Metropolitan Public Defender (MPD), the state's largest public defense firm, which is looking for $250,000 to pay two attorneys who would assist immigrant families plagued by uncertainty as stone-faced US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents creep on people in the courthouse, and unsubstantiated rumors fly about immigration enforcement on TriMet.

"Immigrant and refugee families are rightly terrified," reads a document outlining the new program. "Unless they have money to hire an expensive private attorney, they may be unable to determine their risk for deportation or how to protect themselves."

According to the MPD proposal the new Immigrant Protection Project would help local immigrants and refugees in a number of ways.

If it can get the initiative off the ground, MPD says the project "could provide a national model" for how communities respond to immigration policies in the Trump age. According to the ordinance [PDF] council will vote on next week, The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Oregon, Oregon Law Center, Immigrant Refugee Community Organization (IRCO), and the Oregon Latino Health Coalition have all voiced support for the idea.

The new proposal is just one new idea for helping local communities being jeopardized under Trump's nascent presidency. As we reported this week, the city is considering spending nearly $500,000 on an initiative that would combat instances of hate and intimidation in the Portland area.

We've reached out MPD attorneys and city officials to learn more about this proposal.