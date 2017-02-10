Hair of the Dog/Omnipollo Bottle Release Tomorrow

Hair of the Dog Brewing has long been a Portland brewer without borders. Brewmaster Alan Sprints has worked with brewers in Belgium, Japan, Italy, the Netherlands, England, and our enviable friends in the Great White North. Add Sweden to this list—Stockholm’s revered yet irreverent brewery, Omnipollo , collaborated on Hair of the Dog’s Maja (pronounced “Maya”), a barleywine brewed with maple syrup and aged in bourbon barrels with vanilla beans. If that reads like a mouthful, wait 'til you try the beer. Which you can do tomorrow for the brewery’s first large-scale bottle release in years (meaning, expect a line).at Hair of the Dog's location in industrial Southeast Portland.

Four Omnipollo beers brewed in Sweden will also be available on draft: Anagram Blueberry Cheesecake Stout aged in bourbon barrels, Noa Pecan Mudcake imperial stout, Magnum Opus (bourbon barrel aged Noa Pecan Mudcake with cinnamon and cold-smoked bacon), and Lorelei imperial porter with maple syrup and coconuts. These represent some of the breweries highest rated and most sought beers. Look for additional Swedish food specials at the pub, those famous meatballs among them.

“Beer is great at breaking down borders and making the world a smaller place,” says Hair of the Dog brewer and ambassador Alan Sprints. “These collaborations have been some of my most important work. The Omnipollo project was born at the Borefits festival in Netherlands. Henok (Fentie) shared some of his Beers with me and we had an instant connection.”

Hair of the Dog, 61 SE Yamhill