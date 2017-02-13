Good Morning, News: Mike Flynn in Trouble, the Grammys are a Joke, and Trump's Westworld Robot Speaks

LET'S GO TO PRESS.

Senior White House Adviser Stephen Miller—who looks and acts like a Westworld robot—went on Face the Nation, and whoooooo-boy! This guy is a fucking piece of work. From the Guardian:

“We have a judiciary that has taken far too much power and become in many cases a supreme branch of government,” said Stephen Miller, a senior adviser to Trump on immigration issues, appearing on the CBS program Face the Nation. “Our opponents, the media and the whole world will soon see as we begin to take further actions, that the powers of the president to protect our country are very substantial and will not be questioned.”

"Will not be questioned"? Okay, Francis... we'll see how that works out for you.

I'm not saying that Stephen Miller bears an eerie resemblance to Reich Minister of Propaganda Joseph Goebbels except oops OK here you go. pic.twitter.com/0Uo10M7XRO

— Eric Garland (@ericgarland) February 12, 2017

Oh, and it should be a surprise to no one that Miller is a fucking liar—just like his fucking lying boss.

Miller also refused to say whether or not the White House will fire possible traitor/National Security Adviser Mike Flynn, who it has been revealed had some chitty-chats with Putin about sanctions before Trump took office (which the administration LIED about, btw).

Flynn's lies, along with Trump's rando tweets, are throwing the entire National Security Council into turmoil.

Sen. Al Franken floated the idea this weekend that a "few" Republican senators feel that Trump "isn't right mentally." YA THINK.

HURRAH for the military veterans who have returned to Standing Rock to form a human wall to protect the Native Americans protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline.

A newspaper in the Dominican Republic has apologized for printing a picture of Alec Baldwin as Trump in a story about the actual Trump. Honest mistake.

A really scary development in California has been narrowly averted; the huge Lake Oroville dam was on the brink of overflow sparking a mass evacuation downstream, but according to experts the danger may have passed.

At last night's Grammys, Adele took home five top awards—but RIGHTLY said Beyonce deserved them, because she absolutely, unequivocally did. In related news: The Grammys can go fuck themselves.

NOW IN LOCAL NEWS...

The family of 17-year-old Quanice Hayes who was shot dead by Portland police on Thursday gave a heartbreaking description of the teenager they knew.

A couple experiencing a mental health crisis forced the evacuation of a Sellwood Starbucks this weekend, but no one was hurt. (This is the second time they've evacuated a business this month.)

I'm not much for basketball news, but maybe this is important (and maybe not... who am I kidding, all basketball news is important to you guys): Portland Trail Blazers trade Mason Plumlee to Denver Nuggets for Jusuf Nurkic, 1st-round pick.

Now let's pause to examine the WEATHER: Two dry days in a row, you guys, with highs around 52. Followed by wet.

And finally, in case you missed it, here's the rollicking return appearance of Melissa McCarthy as White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, with a special guest appearance by new AG Jeff Sessions (Kate McKinnon). GOLD.

