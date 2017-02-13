Grammys 2017: Adele vs. Beyoncé, A Tribe Called Quest vs. Trump, Bruno Mars vs. Reality, Who vs. Cares?

Metallica and Lady Gaga at the Grammys: Could've been better. Could've been much worse, too. Christopher Polk/Getty

News Flash: The Grammys are of no significance to anyone who isn't an employee or employer of the music industry. With that out of the way, WHAT A SHOW! Just kidding. But there were some good performances, especially by A Tribe Called Quest (if you didn't get stirred up during the Phife Dawg section, you shouldn't admit it in public), Beyoncé, and Chance the Rapper. There were also APPALLING ones—by Katy Perry (note politics and fashion are not the same thing) and Bruno Mars (you are no Prince, senator). If it matters to you that Adele's 25 won album of the year instead of Beyoncé's Lemonade, or if you're trying to decide whether Adele's acceptance speech was a moving tribute or a mortifying mess (or perhaps a moving mess?), or if you're glad that at least Bowie and Blackstar won a bunch of things as did worthy artists like William Bell, Willie Nelson, Steve Reich, Fantastic Negrito, Patton Oswalt, and Ludovid Morlot & the Seattle Symphony, I invite you to consider a poem by the late Leonard Cohen that comes to me every time an entertainment awards show comes on TV:

A person who eats meat

wants to get his teeth into something

A person who does not eat meat

wants to get his teeth into something else

If these thoughts interest you for even a moment

you are lost.

