, Portland, and all of our hearts are breaking into spontaneous song. But of course, the news rarely pays heed to these sweet aortal melodies.

The biggest story of the day, albeit not the most surprising: Embattled presidential National Security Adviser Michael Flynn is out after a mere 24 days. Flynn took it upon himself to strongly suggest to a Russian diplomat that the Trump White House would be easier to deal with than Obama's, then apparently lied to Vice President Mike Pence that he'd said anything meaningful at all in the phone conversation (which was, you know, tapped by US intelligence).

The deception was worrisome to the US DOJ that they warned Flynn might be "vulnerable to Russian blackmail." So Flynn's out, an interim security adviser has taken his place, and it's unclear who'll ultimately get the gig.

If you haven't, read OPB's dive into the big companies who've been snatching up run-down Portland apartment buildings and slapping tenants with huge rent increases and eviction notices. It's a necessary look at this angle of the problem. (And as we reported last August, its not at all limited to apartment buildings.)

An update on homeless rest area Right 2 Dream Too: It appears Commissioner Amanda Fritz could propose moving the encampment to a parcel of Parks and Recreation property on SW Naito—but also that R2DToo might have to move again next year if that happened.

From time to time a Forbes contributor digs into Oregon campaign contributions and throws shade at various elected officials. And he's at it again! This time with a report suggesting that Gov. Kate Brown and Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum snag hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign cash from entities that win contracts with the state.

Probably not a coincidence: On the day that report dropped, Republican state Rep. Knute Buehler announced he'll introduce bills to do away with such transactions.

Well Shit: The Portland Water Bureau has once again detected problematic cryptospiridium, which comes from animal feces, in the water from Bull Run. So PWB is going to source its water from a well field near the Columbia River to be safe. (Now do you see why "Well Shit" was such an inspired lead in to this item? Do you?!)

Changes to the state's underfunded and expensive public pensions system is one central goal (again) of this legislative session. Guess who doesn't want their pensions reformed.

You read this story about how Trump allowed an international incident to play out in front of diners at Mar-a-Lago, right?

Today in Awful People: A new lawsuit claims a Broadway Cab driver who sexually assaulted a woman in 2015 had previous offenses that the cab company should have known about.

Also: Someone catch this creep who was offering girls money to get in his car near NE 52nd and Alberta yesterday.

Today in Animals: A sea turtle washed up on the Oregon coast, and has died. We'll always remember you.

And should grizzly bears be re-introduced in the North Cascades? Easy answer: Absolutely, yes.

These skies won't last, of course. Always, rain is waiting.