We're in the midst of the Portland International Film Festival (read Andrew Wright's festival preview here!), which means we're also in the midst of PIFF After Dark—the late-night subsection of PIFF where the festival's more inventive and interesting movies live. And thanks to the NW Film Center, we're giving away a couple of tickets to one of this weekend's PIFF After Dark screenings!
That screening? Director Nicolas Pesce's The Eyes of My Mother, which screens this Friday, February 17, at 10:30 pm at the Bagdad Theater. The trailer alone scared me, so GOOD LUCK TO EVERYONE GOING.
Want to win a pair of tickets? Email me no later than 3 pm today (Tuesday, February 14), and make sure your subject line is "OH GOD NO NOT THE EYES." I'll pick a winner at 3 and email them back. That's it! Have at.