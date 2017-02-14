Win Tickets to PIFF After Dark's Screening of The Eyes of My Mother!

We're in the midst of the Portland International Film Festival (read Andrew Wright's festival preview here!), which means we're also in the midst of PIFF After Dark—the late-night subsection of PIFF where the festival's more inventive and interesting movies live. And thanks to the NW Film Center, we're giving away a couple of tickets to one of this weekend's PIFF After Dark screenings!

That screening? Director Nicolas Pesce's The Eyes of My Mother, which screens this Friday, February 17, at 10:30 pm at the Bagdad Theater. The trailer alone scared me, so GOOD LUCK TO EVERYONE GOING.

Want to win a pair of tickets? Email me no later than 3 pm today (Tuesday, February 14), and make sure your subject line is "OH GOD NO NOT THE EYES." I'll pick a winner at 3 and email them back. That's it! Have at.