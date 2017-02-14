If you need your faith in karma renewed, here's Michael Flynn accusing Hillary of being a security risk and leading a LOCK HER UP chant. 💁 pic.twitter.com/3DjzHXceap

Richard Wolffe:

We have barely begun to scrape the surface of Trump’s fatal compromises with Russia. It was only last week that US officials say they corroborated some of the communications in the famous British dossier detailing those compromising situations. Trump can pretend all he likes. He can bluster his way through TV interviews and at the presidential podium about everything from the tiny crowds at his inauguration to supposed illegal voting by non-citizens. But sooner or later, the presidency—and the constitution it is supposed to defend—catches up with you. A commander-in-chief can’t compromise his own nation’s security and expect to keep his job.

Flynn’s short White House career may be over. But Trump’s nightmare-a-lago has only just begun.