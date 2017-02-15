Good Morning, News: Trump Campaign Repeatedly Contacted Russians; What Will You Wear to the #ImpeachmentParty?

GOOD MORNING, BLOGTOWN! You want my love and you can't deny. You know it's true but you try to hide. You turn down love like it's really bad. You can't give what you never had. LET'S GO TO PRESS.

First, Trump's National Security chief Michael Flynn resigned after being stone cold busted for lying about discussing sanctions with a Russian ambassador before the president took office. Now the dam is about to burst, because according to the New York Times, members of Trump's campaign had repeated contact with Russian intelligence during the election, right about when they were hacking into DNC emails. CNN has their own report, and sources, to corroborate the story.

Naturally Trump is panicking HARD, and impotently attempting to deny these very damning reports, while once again blaming Hillary Clinton. (EYE ROLL.)

Now senators from both sides of the aisle are sharpening their knives, and a deeper investigation into Trump's probable collusion with the Russians may soon get rolling.

#TrumpImpeachmentParty will be the biggest party in the history of parties. It will be TREMENDOUS with the smartest people. pic.twitter.com/HLPZlX4ot7 — ⚓️Kevin Patrick (@vinkell) February 15, 2017

Meanwhile Trump launched into another of his furious Twitter tirades, blaming all his current troubles on leaks within his administration, rather than—you know—his own inept actions and immorality. (Also, wasn't this the same guy who praised Wikileaks last year? How does that shoe feel on the other foot, Mr. President?)

But what about Veep Mike Pence? Does his ignorance about Mike Flynn prove he is innocent in regards to Russian collusion, or does it just mean nobody includes him and he's a useless part of the administration?

Also hilarious? Kellyanne Conway is now trying to explain (and failing) why she said Flynn had the President's full confidence when he had known about the Security Chief's convos with the Russians a month ago.

I suppose Kellyanne Conway thought she was going to get away with simply being "counseled" after telling Fox News viewers to "go buy Ivanka's (Trump) stuff." Now the chief federal ethics watchdog is advising the White House that she should be "disciplined," hee hee hee.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate votes to block Obama-era rule preventing mentally impaired Social Security recipients from buying guns. — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) February 15, 2017

The Standing Rock activists seem to have a very high profile backer in their fight to stop the Dakota Access pipeline: Pope Francis.

Today in WTF: The half-brother of North Korea's Kim Jong Un was reportedly killed by a female assassin using poison, and Malaysia currently has a suspect in custody.

Another victim of climate change? America's dam system, including California's gigantic Oroville Dam, that has been threatened by floods all week.

Now let's peek at the WEATHER: Rainy with highs in the upper 40s-low 50s today and tomorrow, but there's a somewhat dry weekend ahead.

And finally, ever wonder how Kellyanne Conway is able to bamboozle her way out of any reporter's question? Find out her tricks of the trade from a master debater.

