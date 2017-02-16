Good Morning, News: Ibrahim Mubarak, the ACLU of Oregon, and that Men's Wearhouse Guy

Good morning, Portland. Do me a favor and click these links.

Ibrahim Mubarak Doug Brown

First up is the Mercury's interview, out in print as of yesterday (pick up a copy!), with Ibrahim Mubarak, a founder of the Right 2 Dream Too homeless rest area, which he recently parted ways with:



What’s the most hopeful thing you see for Portland going forward?

This Right to Rest Act bill. The city needs to join in with us. There’s not enough shelter space, and the shelters that they have are not compatible for people living in the streets. A lot of people are coming here to see the models [used at Right 2 Dream Too and Dignity Village]. But people still got that thing where, if I’m your neighbor for five years, we sit on the porch, say “Hey, I like your new car.” Then when I lose my housing, you alienate me. Why? Why all the sudden am I treated like a disease? I’m the same person. I just don’t have a house.

A week ago, the Portland Police Bureau shot two people in one day, killing a 17-year-old and wounding a 56-year-old. Here's our story on that.

"The first attempt to put Portland's new landlord relocation ordinance on ice was over before it began," the Mercury reported yesterday. "Practically from the moment he stepped into a downtown courtroom this morning, US District Judge Michael Simon telegraphed he'd shoot down a temporary restraining order sought by the the landlord lobby. In a lawsuit filed earlier this month, local landlords have sought to poke holes in a law requiring them to pay between $2,900 and $4,500 when they evict someone without cause or raise rents by 10 percent or more."

The ACLU of Oregon said yesterday that, in response to the Portland Police Bureau's suppression of the Inauguration Day protest, the police need changes to the crowd control policy. The "current policy has serious flaws and that additional clashes between protesters and police appear inevitable if the policy remains unchanged."

Pretty cool news: The Hollywood Theatre will open a 17-seat "microcinema" at the Portland International Airport on February 23. It will show short films from Pacific Northwest filmmakers.

Today's the "Day Without Immigrants" protest. At least a couple Portland restaurants will be closed.

The City Club of Portland released their research on what should happen after a major earthquake inevitably hits the region: "The committee’s 14 member-volunteers spent 9 months interviewing more than 80 witnesses and studying options to prepare for a Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake. They identified and focused on five linchpins of resilience: fuel, buildings, lifelines, people and coordinated planning. While the immediate survival of Portland area’s residents is most critical, strengthening these linchpin areas will help create a path for long-term prosperity."

"Timberline Lodge ski area got big Olympics news on Wednesday," KGW reports. "It's now an official training site for the U.S. Ski and Snowboard teams. The 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea are less than a year away."

You're going to like the way you toke, he guarantees it. KGW: "This week, George Zimmer, the founder and former CEO of Men's Wearhouse, is in Portland talking about marijuana. The 68-year-old says he's been smoking pot for 50 years in lieu of alcohol and cigarettes."

Horrifying: "An undocumented woman alleging to be the victim of domestic violence was arrested last week in Texas by federal immigration agents moments after she obtained a protective order against her abuser, who may have tipped off agents in the first place," Buzzfeed reports.

And finally, something less depressing.

