More Women Making Wine—and Other Exciting Things!

Tomorrow Cellar 503 has its own celebration of female winemakers (read the article here if you don't know what I'm on about). The tasting features 10 plus wines from Pam Walden of Willful Wine, Anne Hubatch of Helioterra, and Leah Jørgensen of Leah Jørgensen Cellars. All three make compelling and distinctive wines. There’s also local cheese from Sarah Marcus of Briar Rose Creamery, plus goodies from Alma Chocolate, Cardamom Hills and Live by Being. It’s a good opportunity to check out Cellar 503 even if you if you don’t live in Southwest.

4407 SW Corbett, Friday, 5 – 8pm, $20 from here

While I’m at it, there’s a couple of other events worth exploring. On Monday, the folks at natural wine bar Ardor are teaming up with Olympia Oyster Bar for something different: tamales. Chef Maylin Chavez will prepare a four-course, family-style meal featuring tamales from her home country of Mexico. Ardor are pairing wines, and they never fail to pull something interesting out of their cellar for these occasions.

4214 N Mississippi, Monday, 7 – 10pm, $50 from here

Finally, Teutonic Wine are running a supper series, which next Thursday hits on the Alsace region of France. I don’t think there are many tickets left, but I imagine it will be worth it for the tarte flambée alone. Coming up on March 23: the Frank n’ Fizz crew recreate their pop up night with gourmet hot dogs and Sekt, Germany’s version of Champagne. Unmissable.

3303 SE 20th, February 23, 6:30 pm, $40 from here