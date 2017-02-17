Good Morning, News: The Quanice Hayes March, Porter vs. Stoudamire, and Chris Christie's Meatloaf

Good morning, Portland. Clear your schedule for the next 15 minutes and click these links.

A friend of Quanice Hayes tears up at a makeshift memorial outside the Justice Center for the 17-year-old killed by Portland police last week Doug Brown

About 200 or so people gathered last night for a rally and march for Quanice Hayes, the 17-yea-old who was shot and killed last week by a Portland police officer. The protest, led by high school students, started at Portland State before everybody marched through downtown. Riot cops showed up for the protest and one person was arrested.



A friend of Quanice Hayes speaks at a rally for the 17 year old killed by Portland Police last week pic.twitter.com/Q5mhN1kIgh February 17, 2017

There are a bunch of Donald Trump-related strikes going on. Today is the Critical Mass Strike. Learn all about the strikes here.

"After being threatened with a 300-percent rent increase, it seemed that things were looking up for Portland's Independent Publishing Resource Center," the Mercury wrote yesterday. "Now, though, it looks like the opposite might be true. The Independent Publishing Resource Center 'has now officially walked away from negotiations with the [City Bikes Annex] location on 7th and Ankeny. We’ve negotiated with them in good faith since August. Here, in the 11th hour, we realized the things they were asking of us were just adding up to an unworkable situation.'"

Two Trail Blazer greats met on the court yesterday, as head coaches. Damon Stoudamire's Pacific University squad beat Terry Porter's Portland Pilots 76-65.

The Oregonian's Casey Parks on a Portland man who was sent to an internment camp. Read it.

Some asshole robbed a cab driver and forced him to drive around Southeast Portland at gunpoint.

Donald Trump had a mess of a press conference yesterday. It was bad.

US Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly wrote an 11-page memo proposing "to mobilize as many as 100,000 National Guard troops to round up unauthorized immigrants, including millions living nowhere near the Mexico border," the Associated Press reports. "The 11-page document calls for the unprecedented militarization of immigration enforcement as far north as Portland, Oregon, and as far east as New Orleans, Louisiana."

