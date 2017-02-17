Screen_Shot_2017-02-17_at_9.36.18_AM.png
Win McNamee / Getty

Today the AP broke the story that the Trump administration is considering mobilizing "as many as 100,000 National Guard troops to round up unauthorized immigrants," adding that the sweep will take place "as far north as Portland, Oregon, and as far east as New Orleans, Louisiana." The AP got this information from an 11-page memo written by US Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, adding that state governors would have the choice on whether they should participate or not. Read the story here.

Unsurprisingly, the internet hit the roof about this. This inspired White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer to flatly deny the story.


Bearing that in mind, here's a very important piece of that AP article:

Requests to the White House and the Department of Homeland Security for comment and a status report on the proposal were not answered.

This begs the questions: Is the White House simply flat-out lying about a plan that's been kicking around the DHS for two weeks, and which staffers admit has been seriously discussed? Or is this an insidious scheme by Trump's Legion of Doom (Bannon, Miller, Spicer, et al.) to leak a story they may not be seriously considering, not respond to reporters' questions about it, and then squeal "FAKE NEWS!" to further damage the image of investigative journalism? The latter theory is certainly what some people on Twitter are saying:








