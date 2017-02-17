Portland Mercury's Highball Drink Recipes Are Here: Alberta Street Pub, Alibi Tiki Lounge, and Atlantis Lounge at Mississippi Pizza

It’s almost time for... HIGHBALL!

Brace yourself for over 40 specially crafted cocktails… for only $5 each!

As of today, all of the tantalizing drink recipes are available online! Check out what your favorite neighborhood bars and restaurants have in store for you March 6-12 HERE!

For a full list of participating bars and restaurants and more information check here.

Here's a few teaser cocktails...

Alberta Street Pub's Whiskito

Alberta Street Pub's Whiskito MINH TRAN

Muddled fresh mint, Jim Beam, lemon, honey, soda, agnostura bitters, garnished with mint leaf and lemon peel in a highball glass.

Alibi Restaurant and Lounge's Hotel Nacional



The Alibi Tiki Lounge's Hotel Nacional MINH TRAN

Cruzan aged rum, Apricot liqueur, lime, served in a coupe.

Atlantis Lounge at Mississippi Pizza Pub's Mustang Maple

Atlantis Lounge at Mississippi Pizza Pub's Mustang Maple MINH TRAN

2 parts Jim Beam, 1 part house made ginger maple, 1 part soda water.

Big ups to our cocktail-lovin’ pals at Beam Suntory and Good IV, LLC—for helping us bring you this one-of-a-kind boozetacular! More live updates at #pdxhighball, on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagramportlandhighball.com.