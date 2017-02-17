It’s almost time for... HIGHBALL!
Brace yourself for over 40 specially crafted cocktails… for only $5 each!
As of today, all of the tantalizing drink recipes are available online! Check out what your favorite neighborhood bars and restaurants have in store for you March 6-12 HERE!
For a full list of participating bars and restaurants and more information check here.
Here's a few teaser cocktails...
Muddled fresh mint, Jim Beam, lemon, honey, soda, agnostura bitters, garnished with mint leaf and lemon peel in a highball glass.
Alibi Restaurant and Lounge's Hotel Nacional
Cruzan aged rum, Apricot liqueur, lime, served in a coupe.
Atlantis Lounge at Mississippi Pizza Pub's Mustang Maple
2 parts Jim Beam, 1 part house made ginger maple, 1 part soda water.
Big ups to our cocktail-lovin’ pals at Beam Suntory and Good IV, LLC—for helping us bring you this one-of-a-kind boozetacular! More live updates at #pdxhighball, on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagramportlandhighball.com.