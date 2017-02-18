It’s almost time for... HIGHBALL!
Brace yourself for over 40 specially crafted cocktails… for only $5 each!
As of today, all of the tantalizing drink recipes are available online! Check out what your favorite neighborhood bars and restaurants have in store for you March 6-12 HERE!
For a full list of participating bars and restaurants and more information check here.
Here's a few teaser cocktails...
Bit House Saloon's Maple Crush
Knob Creek, maple, lemon, ginger beer, bitters, absinthe.
2 oz dry red wine, 1/2 oz Salignac cognac, 1/2 oz lemon juice, 1/2 oz lime juice, 1/2 oz white grape juice.
If possible, blend everything together with fresh seasonal fruit (orange, pear, apple etc) and rest overnight. Strain out solids and reserve for service. Serve up with a splash of soda water and garnish.
Garnish: wine-soaked fruit, thin wedge semi-hard cheese, carbonated grapes.
Brix Tavern's Toki Your Troubles Away
1.5 oz Suntory Toki, .75 oz housemade citrus orgeat, .50 oz fresh lemon juice, 1 dash Peychauds bitters. Served down on the rocks, garnish with lemon peel.
