It’s almost time for... HIGHBALL!
Brace yourself for over 40 specially crafted cocktails… for only $5 each!
As of today, all of the tantalizing drink recipes are available online! Check out what your favorite neighborhood bars and restaurants have in store for you March 6-12 HERE!
For a full list of participating bars and restaurants and more information check here.
Here's a few teaser cocktails...
Jim Beam rye, bénédictine, Alpine bitters, lemon, and a rosemary sprig.
Conquistador's Canelo A'lvarez
Serrano pepper infused Sauza Silver, blood orange purée, aztec chocolate bitters, fresh lime, agave. Served on the rocks with a cinnamon orange garnish.
Hornitos Black, falernum, pineapple lavender shrub, and lime.
Big ups to our cocktail-lovin’ pals at Beam Suntory and Good IV, LLC—for helping us bring you this one-of-a-kind boozetacular! More live updates at #pdxhighball, on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, AND at portlandhighball.com.