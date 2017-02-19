Portland Mercury's Highball Drink Recipes Are Here: Clinton Street Pub, Conquistador, and Crow bar

It’s almost time for... HIGHBALL!

Brace yourself for over 40 specially crafted cocktails… for only $5 each!

As of today, all of the tantalizing drink recipes are available online! Check out what your favorite neighborhood bars and restaurants have in store for you March 6-12 HERE!

For a full list of participating bars and restaurants and more information check here.

Here's a few teaser cocktails...

Clinton Street Pub's Wool Cap

Clinton Street Pub's Wool Cap MINH TRAN

Jim Beam rye, bénédictine, Alpine bitters, lemon, and a rosemary sprig.

Conquistador's Canelo A'lvarez

Conquistador's Canelo A'lvarez MINH TRAN

Serrano pepper infused Sauza Silver, blood orange purée, aztec chocolate bitters, fresh lime, agave. Served on the rocks with a cinnamon orange garnish.

Crow Bar's Wrecking Ball

Crow Bar's Wrecking Ball MINH TRAN

Hornitos Black, falernum, pineapple lavender shrub, and lime.

Big ups to our cocktail-lovin’ pals at Beam Suntory and Good IV, LLC—for helping us bring you this one-of-a-kind boozetacular! More live updates at #pdxhighball, on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, AND at portlandhighball.com.