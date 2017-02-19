It’s almost time for... HIGHBALL!

Brace yourself for over 40 specially crafted cocktails… for only $5 each!

As of today, all of the tantalizing drink recipes are available online! Check out what your favorite neighborhood bars and restaurants have in store for you March 6-12 HERE!

For a full list of participating bars and restaurants and more information check here.

Here's a few teaser cocktails...

Clinton Street Pub's Wool Cap

Clinton Street Pubs Wool Cap
Clinton Street Pub's Wool Cap MINH TRAN

Jim Beam rye, bénédictine, Alpine bitters, lemon, and a rosemary sprig.

Conquistador's Canelo A'lvarez

Conquistadors Canelo Alvarez
Conquistador's Canelo A'lvarez MINH TRAN

Serrano pepper infused Sauza Silver, blood orange purée, aztec chocolate bitters, fresh lime, agave. Served on the rocks with a cinnamon orange garnish.

Crow Bar's Wrecking Ball

Crow Bars Wrecking Ball
Crow Bar's Wrecking Ball MINH TRAN

Hornitos Black, falernum, pineapple lavender shrub, and lime.

Big ups to our cocktail-lovin’ pals at Beam Suntory and Good IV, LLC—for helping us bring you this one-of-a-kind boozetacular! More live updates at #pdxhighball, on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, AND at portlandhighball.com.