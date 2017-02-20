Win Tickets to PIFF After Dark's Screening of The Autopsy of Jane Doe!

We're in the midst of the Portland International Film Festival (read Andrew Wright's festival preview here!), which means we're also in the midst of PIFF After Dark—the late-night subsection of PIFF where the festival's more inventive and interesting movies live. And thanks to the NW Film Center, we're giving away a couple of tickets to one of this weekend's PIFF After Dark screenings!

That screening? Director André Øvredal's The Autopsy of Jane Doe, which screens this Friday, February 25, at 10:30 pm at the Bagdad Theater. Øvredal is the same guy who directed Troll Hunter, and this won the "Best Horror" award at Fantasy Fest, and if that's not enough to get you excited, here's this:

Want to win a pair of tickets? Email me no later than 3 pm today (Monday, February 20), and make sure your subject line is "SPEED RACER." I'll pick a winner at 3 and email them back. That's it! Have at.