Good Morning, News: Happy "Not My President" Day!

Scott Olson / Getty

Who are you to call my cell? Oh I'ma wish you well, 'cause any girl that tried has fell. LET'S GO TO PRESS.

HAPPY PRESIDENT'S DAY—it's unfortunate that we have a shitty one right now. There's a "We the People: Marching United in Resistance" march and rally today starting at noon in Director's Park (see the Mercury's Resistance & Solidarity calendar for more events today).

Meanwhile there are several "Not My President" protests going on in major cities across the country today. Follow along with those here.

Once upon a time, Presidents were people of dignity and honor, one whom our kids would look up to for inspiration. #PresidentsDay pic.twitter.com/3jHYtI3L9t

— Rehman Siddiq (@RehmanSid) February 20, 2017

This is a bit of a complicated story, but could be another major step in linking Trump and his suspected collusion with the Russians. Take special note of the name Felix H. Sater who worked on some reportedly sketchy deals with Trump in the past, and is now reportedly brokering a deal for the Russians in which sanctions against them might be lifted. Check out this story from Talking Points Memo for more background.

Senators are getting increasingly suspicious of Trump's possible collusion with the Russians and have told various agencies to keep any and all letters pertaining to the subject for a possible investigation.

After Trump proclaimed on Friday that the news media was the "enemy of the American people," Chief of Staff Reince Priebus was thrown to the Sunday talk show circuit wolves—and had his ass chewed off the most by Chris Wallace of Fox News. (If Trump can't trust his Fox and friends, who can he trust?!?)

Senator John McCain has emerged as Trump's number one Republican critic, arguing against the president's racist policies and his hatred of a free press. (He still seems to be voting along Republican lines though, so don't fall too deeply in love.)

A brand new Trump proposal will take an aggressive stance on detaining and deporting undocumented immigrants immediately if not sooner.

What happens to a senior National Security Council adviser who disagrees with President Trump? He gets immediately demoted.

During Trump's "Please Love Me!" rally in Florida, he made reference to a supposed event in Sweden that supposedly happened on Friday that he seemed to infer was terrorism, but nobody knows because nothing really happened in Sweden on Friday. Apparently the prez heard some weird conspiracy theory on Fox, and took it to be the truth. SIGH.

More trouble for Uber, who is now on the receiving end of sexual harassment claims.

IN LOCAL NEWS...

Hundreds gathered yesterday outside the state capitol in Salem to protest Trump's racist immigration policies.

Professional women's soccer legend Abby Wambaugh (until recently a native of Portland) is engaged to marry Christian blogger Glennon Doyle Melton (who actually seems pretty cool). Congrats you two!

A Northeast Portland toddler who went missing yesterday has been found, but is currently in protective custody pending a court hearing.

Now let's investigate the WEATHER: Lots of rain today with a high of 49 degrees.

And finally, it's a battle to the death between an octopus and a crab, so... WHO YA GOT?!? (Actually, in the surprising climax, the ending isn't fair... like at all.)

