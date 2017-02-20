Portland Mercury's Highball Drink Recipes Are Here: Dig A Pony, Dot's Cafe, Double Barrel Tavern

It’s almost time for... HIGHBALL!

Brace yourself for over 40 specially crafted cocktails… for only $5 each!

All of the tantalizing drink recipes are available online! Check out what your favorite neighborhood bars and restaurants have in store for you March 6-12 HERE!

For a full list of participating bars and restaurants and more information check here.

Here's a few teaser cocktails...

Dig A Pony's Skip a Rope

Dig a Pony's Skip a Rope MINH TRAN

1.5 oz Jim Beam Rye, 1/2 oz housemade burnt caramel & cardamom syrup, 2 dashes Orleans bitters, topped with soda and garnished with candied ginger.

Dot's Cafe Rock 'n' Rose

Dot's Cafe Rock 'n' Rose MINH TRAN

Cardamom infused Jim Beam, aperol, rose water, fresh lemon juice, and simple syrup. Served in a highball glass, garnished with an Amarena cherry.

Double Barrel Tavern's Bet on Black MINH TRAN



1 3/4 oz Jim beam Black, 1/2 oz spiced black pepper honey, 1 oz grapefruit. Shake, strain over fresh ice in double rocks glass. Grapefruit peel garnish.

Big ups to our cocktail-lovin’ pals at Beam Suntory and Good IV, LLC—for helping us bring you this one-of-a-kind boozetacular! More live updates at #pdxhighball, on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, AND at portlandhighball.com.