It’s almost time for... HIGHBALL!

Brace yourself for over 40 specially crafted cocktails… for only $5 each!

All of the tantalizing drink recipes are available online! Check out what your favorite neighborhood bars and restaurants have in store for you March 6-12 HERE!

For a full list of participating bars and restaurants and more information check here.

Here's a few teaser cocktails...

Dig A Pony's Skip a Rope

Dig a Ponys Skip a Rope
Dig a Pony's Skip a Rope MINH TRAN

1.5 oz Jim Beam Rye, 1/2 oz housemade burnt caramel & cardamom syrup, 2 dashes Orleans bitters, topped with soda and garnished with candied ginger.

Dot's Cafe Rock 'n' Rose

Dots Cafe Rock n Rose
Dot's Cafe Rock 'n' Rose MINH TRAN

Cardamom infused Jim Beam, aperol, rose water, fresh lemon juice, and simple syrup. Served in a highball glass, garnished with an Amarena cherry.



Double Barrel Tavern's Bet on Black

Double Barrel Taverns Bet on Black
Double Barrel Tavern's Bet on Black MINH TRAN


1 3/4 oz Jim beam Black, 1/2 oz spiced black pepper honey, 1 oz grapefruit. Shake, strain over fresh ice in double rocks glass. Grapefruit peel garnish.

Big ups to our cocktail-lovin’ pals at Beam Suntory and Good IV, LLC—for helping us bring you this one-of-a-kind boozetacular! More live updates at #pdxhighball, on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, AND at portlandhighball.com.