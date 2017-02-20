It’s almost time for... HIGHBALL!
Brace yourself for over 40 specially crafted cocktails… for only $5 each!
All of the tantalizing drink recipes are available online! Check out what your favorite neighborhood bars and restaurants have in store for you March 6-12 HERE!
For a full list of participating bars and restaurants and more information check here.
Here's a few teaser cocktails...
1.5 oz Jim Beam Rye, 1/2 oz housemade burnt caramel & cardamom syrup, 2 dashes Orleans bitters, topped with soda and garnished with candied ginger.
Cardamom infused Jim Beam, aperol, rose water, fresh lemon juice, and simple syrup. Served in a highball glass, garnished with an Amarena cherry.
Double Barrel Tavern's Bet on Black
1 3/4 oz Jim beam Black, 1/2 oz spiced black pepper honey, 1 oz grapefruit. Shake, strain over fresh ice in double rocks glass. Grapefruit peel garnish.
Big ups to our cocktail-lovin’ pals at Beam Suntory and Good IV, LLC—for helping us bring you this one-of-a-kind boozetacular! More live updates at #pdxhighball, on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, AND at portlandhighball.com.