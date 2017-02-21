Portland Mercury's Highball Drink Recipes Are Here: Double Dragon, East Glisan, Fifth Quadrant

It’s almost time for... HIGHBALL!

Brace yourself for over 40 specially crafted cocktails… for only $5 each!

All of the tantalizing drink recipes are available online! Check out what your favorite neighborhood bars and restaurants have in store for you March 6-12 HERE!

For a full list of participating bars and restaurants and more information check here.

Here's a few teaser cocktails...

Double Dragon's Daaaaaaamn, Son!

Jim Beam rye, Torino vermouth, Ancho chili liqueur, apricot, curacao.



East Glisan Pizza Lounge's Miss Patty Valentine

Cruzan Estate light rum, dark rum, and Black Strap rum; House berry balsamic syrup, orange juice, lime juice, St. Elizabeth allspice dram.

Fifth Quadrant's Ginger in the Rye

Jim Beam Rye whiskey, ginger syrup, fresh orange juice, orange bitters, Lompoc Pamplemousse IPA, and a splash of Reed’s ginger beer served on the rocks in a highball glass.

Big ups to our cocktail-lovin’ pals at Beam Suntory and Good IV, LLC—for helping us bring you this one-of-a-kind boozetacular! More live updates at #pdxhighball, on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, AND at portlandhighball.com.