Milo Yiannopoulos Resigns from Breitbart, Making His Bad Week Much Worse

"Alt-right" poster-boy Milo Yiannopoulos is having a very bad, no good week. After his turn on Bill Maher, he found himself in hot water when clips shared ahead of his speaking engagement at the upcoming Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) found him making odious comments about pedophilia, where he flippantly said things like: "I'm grateful for Father Michael. I wouldn't give nearly such good head if it wasn't for him."

He's done it more than once:



CPAC has since dropped the conservative "writer" like a hot potato, and many mused that it'd only be a matter of time before Breitbart, the alt-right media cesspool owned by human cesspool, Steve Bannon (now Trump's chief strategist), kicked him to the curb, too.

Then, he was dumped by his publisher, Simon & Schuster, which had signed him to a $250,000 book deal.

Milo just announced his resignation. New York Times reporter, Michael M. Grynbaum, broke the news:

Which just proves that for the alt-right, you can have dangerous, shitty ideas about women and transpeople, but children are definitely off-limits (even for the worst people alive).

For a full primer on Milo, read Rich Smith's fantastic correction to our article about his book deal.