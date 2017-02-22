Portland Mercury's Highball Drink Recipes Are Here: Fireside, Fortune, Gold Dust Meridian

It’s almost time for... HIGHBALL!

Brace yourself for over 40 specially crafted cocktails… for only $5 each!

All of the tantalizing drink recipes are available online! Check out what your favorite neighborhood bars and restaurants have in store for you March 6-12 HERE!

For a full list of participating bars and restaurants and more information check here.

Here's a few teaser cocktails...



The Fireside's Viva La Playa

1 oz Sauza Blanco, 1/2 oz Cruzan Black Strap rum, 3/4 oz house blood orange & thyme shrub, 3/4 oz house coffee shrub, 2 dashes Fee old fashioned bitters, soda. Garnished with an umbrella and a fresh blood orange wheel.

Fortune's The Pen is Mightier

1.5 oz Jim Beam, .5 lemon, .5 BG Reynolds wild ginger, 3 dashes of peach bitters, topped with soda water.

Gold Dust Meridian's Blossom D'Oranger

Jim Beam, orange bitters, simple syrup, orange water, and absinthe. Served over rock, orange peel.

Big ups to our cocktail-lovin’ pals at Beam Suntory and Good IV, LLC—for helping us bring you this one-of-a-kind boozetacular! More live updates at #pdxhighball, on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, AND at portlandhighball.com.