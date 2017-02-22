Trump Yanks Back Protections for Transgender Youth

Sara D. Davis / Getty

Every day one thinks, "President Trump cannot sink any lower"—and yet? Once again he distinguishes himself as simply a terrible human being without an ounce of compassion for those who need our help the most. From the Washington Post:

The Trump administration on Wednesday revoked federal protections for transgender students who sought the right to use the public school restrooms that match their gender identity, taking a stand on a contentious issue that has become the central battle over LGBT rights.

Trump officials notified the Supreme Court that they should ignore the memos sent from President Obama that pointed out it violated anti-discrimination laws to forbid transgender students from using the restroom matching their gender identity. Unsurprisingly, supporters of the LGBT community are absolutely right to be furious:

We're outside of the White House tonight standing up for transgender students #transisbeautiful #dissentispatriotic pic.twitter.com/hMXYtYLgjS

— ACLU National (@ACLU) February 22, 2017

At the rally for #trans students at the White House. Several hundred here! 🌈🌈🌈✊🏽✊🏾✊🏼 pic.twitter.com/TiVbDHASgE

— tekla (@alketrolyat) February 22, 2017

@ACLU I'll be contacting my school board member to try to ensure my county schools maintain protection for trans kids. We all should do that — PresrveProtectDefend (@patchfire) February 23, 2017

Expect a LOT more screaming, and hopefully another courtroom loss in the near future for Trump. Interestingly, according to the New York Times, Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos reportedly fought against the rollback of protections for these students.

Ms. DeVos initially resisted signing off on the order and told President Trump that she was uncomfortable with it, according to three Republicans with direct knowledge of the internal discussions. Mr. Sessions, who strongly opposes expanding gay, lesbian and transgender rights, fought Ms. DeVos on the issue and pressed her to relent because he could not go forward without her consent. The order must come from the Justice and Education Departments. But Mr. Trump sided with his attorney general, these Republicans said, telling Ms. DeVos in a meeting in the Oval Office on Tuesday that he wanted her to drop her objections. And Ms. DeVos, faced with the choice of resigning or defying the president, has agreed to go along.

More on this story as it develops.