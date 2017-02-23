Portland Mercury's Highball Drink Recipes Are Here: Home, A Bar, Iconic, Landmark Saloon

Home, A Bar's The ShinKicker

In a cocktail shaker, add ice, 2 oz Jim Beam white label, a splash of fresh lime juice, and cranberry juice. Shake and pour in highball glass over ice. Top with Cock & Bull ginger beer. Garnish with lime wedge.

Iconic's Pop-A-Fizz

2oz Cruzan Estate Diamond light rum

3/4 oz fresh lime

1/2 oz fresh grapefruit

1/2 oz sugar

1/4 oz Maraschino liqueur Carbonated for 96 hours and bottled.



Landmark Saloon's Red Headed Stranger

1 1/2 oz. Jim Beam, 1 1/2 oz. house pressed ginger, 2 dashes Peychaud’s bitters. Top off with club soda, garnish with lime and a piece of crystallized ginger. Served over ice in a pint glass.

