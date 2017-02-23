It’s almost time for... HIGHBALL!
Brace yourself for over 40 specially crafted cocktails… for only $5 each!
All of the tantalizing drink recipes are available online! Check out what your favorite neighborhood bars and restaurants have in store for you March 6-12 HERE!
For a full list of participating bars and restaurants and more information check here.
Here's a few teaser cocktails...
In a cocktail shaker, add ice, 2 oz Jim Beam white label, a splash of fresh lime juice, and cranberry juice. Shake and pour in highball glass over ice. Top with Cock & Bull ginger beer. Garnish with lime wedge.
2oz Cruzan Estate Diamond light rum
3/4 oz fresh lime
1/2 oz fresh grapefruit
1/2 oz sugar
1/4 oz Maraschino liqueur
Carbonated for 96 hours and bottled.
Landmark Saloon's Red Headed Stranger
1 1/2 oz. Jim Beam, 1 1/2 oz. house pressed ginger, 2 dashes Peychaud’s bitters. Top off with club soda, garnish with lime and a piece of crystallized ginger. Served over ice in a pint glass.
Big ups to our cocktail-lovin’ pals at Beam Suntory and Good IV, LLC—for helping us bring you this one-of-a-kind boozetacular! More live updates at #pdxhighball, on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, AND at portlandhighball.com.