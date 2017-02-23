Good Morning, News: Spring Arts Guide, Homelessness Law, and City Council Craziness

Good morning, Portland.

First up, out in print as of yesterday, is our spring arts guide.

News Editor Dirk VanderHart on the Oregon Right to Rest Act, "a multi-pronged piece of legislation that would bolster protections for homeless Oregonians and effectively roll back local laws that can criminalize people for not having homes."

My story, also out in print as of yesterday (but with extra photographs and video online), on how the Portland Police Bureau suppressed Monday's President's Day protest downtown.



Portland riot cops just tossed people to the ground. Nonviolent protesters arrested #notmypresidentsday pic.twitter.com/kA8mTJYcqj — doug brown (@dougbrown8) February 20, 2017

A group of activists shut down Portland City Council yesterday and called for Mayor Ted Wheeler to resign. Wheeler had jury duty.

In the Oregonian: A person bled all over the Trimet Blue Line Max and it wasn't cleaned for 30 stops.

"In September 2014, a Portland Police officer deployed a Taser on a Portland bicyclist six times within 15 seconds in a use of force that drew years of scrutiny and conflicting opinions on whether Officer Bradley Nutting's actions were appropriate," the Oregonian reports. "The Portland City Council remained conflicted Wednesday and, on a 3-2 vote, overturned the Police Bureau's decision to exonerate Nutting for deploying a stun gun on Portlander Matthew Klug."

The Portland Tribune on the sheriff's office helping ICE deport immigrants:



The Multnomah County Sheriff Office will review new evidence of local deputies helping federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials deport undocumented immigrants. The review was sparked by a Portland Tribune records request of emails that turned up several instances in which sheriff's deputies shared information with federal immigration officers. Sheriff Mike Reese says he's bearing down to ensure deputies follow the law. In response to the emails, he's had a captain meet with the deputies in question to emphasize the ban on helping Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (known as ICE) deport people who have not been convicted of a crime, adding that the emails would be reviewed by internal affairs for potential investigation.

New Citizens: 31 people born in 14 different countries became American citizens yesterday in Beaverton.

The Northwest Children's Theater at NW 19th and Everett might be torn down, KGW reports. "The theater says over 3,500 kids every year learn singing and acting there. It's also a space for art classes, congressional hearings, health clinics, and more. But the building needs a lot of repair, and some say it's not worth the money, and it would be more productive to sell the building and demolish it."

This is bad:



New emails detail coordination between the EPA chief and energy industry while he was Oklahoma attorney general https://t.co/gXwLNNHr19 — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 23, 2017

