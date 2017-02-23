PANIC! 100 Tickets Released for the Sold Out HELL NO! Benefit Show With Sleater-Kinney, Colin Meloy, and More!

HELL YES! Grab your credit cards! 100 more tickets were just released to the sold out HELL NO! benefit show at the Crystal Ballroom this Sunday featuring short sets from the absolute best Portland has to offer including...

Sleater-Kinney

Colin Meloy

Stephen Malkmus and The Jicks

Quasi

Portland City Commissioner Chloe Eudaly

Team Dresch

Gregory McKelvey of Portland’s Resistance

Chanti Darling (DJ set)

Summer Cannibals

Máscaras

Hosted by JoAnn Schinderle

All benefits from the show go to benefit the ACLU and Unite Oregon which is super amazing, but you're going to have to stop reading this and go get your ticket right now before the late releases are sold out...SO GO!

