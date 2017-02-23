HELL YES! Grab your credit cards! 100 more tickets were just released to the sold out HELL NO! benefit show at the Crystal Ballroom this Sunday featuring short sets from the absolute best Portland has to offer including...

Sleater-Kinney
Colin Meloy
Stephen Malkmus and The Jicks
Quasi
Portland City Commissioner Chloe Eudaly
Team Dresch
Gregory McKelvey of Portland’s Resistance
Chanti Darling (DJ set)
Summer Cannibals
Máscaras
Hosted by JoAnn Schinderle

All benefits from the show go to benefit the ACLU and Unite Oregon which is super amazing, but you're going to have to stop reading this and go get your ticket right now before the late releases are sold out...SO GO!

GET TICKETS HERE!


