Portland Mercury's Highball Drink Recipes Are Here: Lightning Will, Limelight, Lompoc Beer

Lightning Will Bar & Grill's Tropic Thunder

3/4 oz pineapple coconut base, 3/4 oz Cruzan Silver rum, .25 oz orange juice, 2 dashes Angostura bitters. Garnished with caramelized pineapple. Shake rum, base, and coconut milk with ice. Strain and pour over ice. Add bitters over top.

Limelight's Maker's Cherry Bomb

House-infused organic dark cherry Maker's Mark, Coke, sour and a boozy cherry.

Lompoc Tavern's Green Hornet

Serrano-infused Hornitos tequila,mango puree, and lime juice. Served in bucket with a a chili rim.

