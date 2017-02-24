It’s almost time for... HIGHBALL!
Brace yourself for over 40 specially crafted cocktails… for only $5 each!
All of the tantalizing drink recipes are available online! Check out what your favorite neighborhood bars and restaurants have in store for you March 6-12 HERE!
For a full list of participating bars and restaurants and more information check here.
Here's a few teaser cocktails...
Lightning Will Bar & Grill's Tropic Thunder
3/4 oz pineapple coconut base, 3/4 oz Cruzan Silver rum, .25 oz orange juice, 2 dashes Angostura bitters. Garnished with caramelized pineapple. Shake rum, base, and coconut milk with ice. Strain and pour over ice. Add bitters over top.
Limelight's Maker's Cherry Bomb
House-infused organic dark cherry Maker's Mark, Coke, sour and a boozy cherry.
Serrano-infused Hornitos tequila,mango puree, and lime juice. Served in bucket with a a chili rim.
Big ups to our cocktail-lovin’ pals at Beam Suntory and Good IV, LLC—for helping us bring you this one-of-a-kind boozetacular! More live updates at #pdxhighball, on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, AND at portlandhighball.com.