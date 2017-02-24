Two Charged With Setting Fire to Cleveland High School After Posting Videos on Snapchat

Just a quick tip for all you would-be criminals: Don't take videos while you're committing felonies and, especially, don't post them on social media.

Two people—Devyn Julkowski, 20, and John Schrengohst, 21—were charged yesterday for breaking into Cleveland High School and then setting a number of fires throughout the Southeast Portland school on the morning of Wednesday, February 15.

Schrengohst posted videos of the pair breaking a window and entering the school on Snapchat, the probable cause affidavit for their arrests says. The school's principal found the video and showed the police. They also recorded themselves "stealing food from the school, damaging school property, and setting fires inside the school."

Portland firefighters and police responded to the school at around 6:45 am last Wednesday "and observed that the school was partially filled with smoke and observed several broken windows near the exterior of the school." A school staffer reported seeing two white males shortly before the fires broke out. "These fires were originally set inside the school but dragged outside by the responding firefighters."

Julkowski was arrested and "admitted setting the fires and that defendant Schrengohst was with him and encouraged him." Schrengohst doesn't appear to be in custody yet.

The two are each charged with one count of first degree arson and three counts of second degree burglary—all felonies.