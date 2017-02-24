White House Bars NYT, CNN, BBC & Other "Fake News" Orgs From Press Briefing

NY Daily News:

The White House ramped up its war with the press Friday afternoon, barring multiple outlets including the Daily News from getting to ask questions as it let in a select few for a briefing from Press Secretary Sean Spicer. Among the many outlets barred from Spicer's office: CNN, The New York Times, The Hill, Politico, RealClearPolitics, BBC, and The News. Others—the conservative Breitbart and One America News Network—were given the nod and allowed in, as well as Fox News, ABC, NBC and the standard rotating "pool" of reporters who are allowed in to every public event. The move came just hours after President Trump promised to "do something" about the "fake news" during a speech to the Conservative Political Action Conference — and after Spicer angrily scolded reporters Friday morning for recent coverage of the FBI's reported investigation of ties between Russia and Trump's team.

This could be designed to distract us from this impeachable offense. Time and AP boycotted presser in protest—which makes you wonder what the fuck is wrong with ABC and NBC. (Hey, news orgs? If you were invited into that presser and/or you went to the presser, you're doing your jobs all wrong.) Oh, and Trump's press secretary promised back in December that they wouldn't bar critical/mainstream media outlets. Take it away, Jake Tapper...

.@jaketapper: "The White House does not value an independent press. There is a word for that: Un-American." https://t.co/iq7Ka3PPFd pic.twitter.com/GQLPAzRgMw

— The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) February 24, 2017

And meanwhile in Arizona...

The Republican-led Arizona state Senate passed a bill on Wednesday that would permit the government to seize protesters’ assets and prosecute them under a racketeering law designed to target organized crime. Senate Bill 1142 seeks to limit political demonstrations by expanding the definition of a “riot” to include actions that damage property, and making rioting an offense that can be prosecuted under racketeering statutes. If the measure passes in the GOP-controlled state House and is signed into law, protesting in Arizona would be on par with terrorism.

It's like they've never read the Constitution they're constantly jacking off all over...

Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.

What's that, Wonkette?

Russian-American journalist Masha Gessen, in her invaluable essay on surviving autocracy, warned us:

The national press is likely to be among the first institutional victims of Trumpism. There is no law that requires the presidential administration to hold daily briefings, none that guarantees media access to the White House. Many journalists may soon face a dilemma long familiar to those of us who have worked under autocracies: fall in line or forfeit access. There is no good solution (even if there is a right answer), for journalism is difficult and sometimes impossible without access to information.

In other words, IT’S NOT FUCKING NORMAL. IT’S NOT FUCKING NORMAL. IT’S NOT FUCKING NORMAL. IT’S NOT FUCKING NORMAL. IT’S NOT FUCKING NORMAL. IT’S NOT FUCKING NORMAL. IT’S NOT FUCKING NORMAL. IT’S NOT FUCKING NORMAL. IT’S NOT FUCKING NORMAL. IT’S NOT FUCKING NORMAL. IT’S NOT FUCKING NORMAL. IT’S NOT FUCKING NORMAL. IT’S NOT FUCKING NORMAL. IT’S NOT FUCKING NORMAL. IT’S NOT FUCKING NORMAL. IT’S NOT FUCKING NORMAL. IT’S NOT FUCKING NORMAL. IT’S NOT FUCKING NORMAL. IT’S NOT FUCKING NORMAL. IT’S NOT FUCKING NORMAL.