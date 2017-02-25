It’s almost time for... HIGHBALL!
Brace yourself for over 40 specially crafted cocktails… for only $5 each!
All of the tantalizing drink recipes are available online! Check out what your favorite neighborhood bars and restaurants have in store for you March 6-12 HERE!
For a full list of participating bars and restaurants and more information check here.
Here's a few teaser cocktails...
2 parts Old Grandad 114, 2 parts Maker’s Mark, 2 parts IPA/apricot reduction, 3 parts Cynar, 3 parts Dolin Rouge. Stir components over ice and strain over a large single ice cube, garnish with a lemon peel.
Lutz Tavern's Smoke on the Water
Pinnacle whipped vodka, Townshends No. 5 Smoke Tea Liquor, lemon, cinnamon tincture, house orange bitters.
Mad Sons' Old Fashioned Cherry Bomb
Jim Beam Red Stag, bitters, cherry juice, flaming cherry, love.
Big ups to our cocktail-lovin’ pals at Beam Suntory and Good IV, LLC—for helping us bring you this one-of-a-kind boozetacular! More live updates at #pdxhighball, on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, AND at portlandhighball.com.