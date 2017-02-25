Portland Mercury's Highball Drink Recipes Are Here: Loyal Legion, Lutz Tavern, Mad Sons

It’s almost time for... HIGHBALL!

Brace yourself for over 40 specially crafted cocktails… for only $5 each!

All of the tantalizing drink recipes are available online! Check out what your favorite neighborhood bars and restaurants have in store for you March 6-12 HERE!

For a full list of participating bars and restaurants and more information check here.

Here's a few teaser cocktails...





Loyal Legion's The Bitter End MINH TRAN

2 parts Old Grandad 114, 2 parts Maker’s Mark, 2 parts IPA/apricot reduction, 3 parts Cynar, 3 parts Dolin Rouge. Stir components over ice and strain over a large single ice cube, garnish with a lemon peel.

Lutz Tavern's Smoke on the Water





Pinnacle whipped vodka, Townshends No. 5 Smoke Tea Liquor, lemon, cinnamon tincture, house orange bitters.



Mad Sons' Old Fashioned Cherry Bomb

Jim Beam Red Stag, bitters, cherry juice, flaming cherry, love.

