This Weekend's RESISTANCE & SOLIDARITY Events

Doug Brown

A lot is popping this weekend in our continuing efforts to resist Trump at every turn. Get involved with these events from our Resistance & Solidarity calendar!

Stand Together: A Day of Action Workshops

First Unitarian Church, Sat Feb 25, 9 am

An opportunity to spend a day learning and upgrading social and political action skills, with panel discussions on how to peacefully protest, how to protect yourself legally, how to plan actions, and more. Find out more here.

Stand Up for the Dignity and Protection of Immigrants

Oregon Convention Center, Sat Feb 25, 11 am

The Portland Immigrants Rights Coalition asks community members to meet at the statue of Martin Luther King Jr. on the Convention Center grounds to stand against our increasingly fascistic White House. Find out more here.

Multnomah County Town Hall with Senator Ron Wyden

David Douglas High School, Sat Feb 25, noon

It turns out that town hall meetings are very real and still happen! Capitalize on the chance to ask our senator, Ron Wyden, hard hitting questions. If it’s your first time, be sure to prepare ahead. Consult the online guide that Indivisible Oregon, a nationwide grassroots organization dedicated to resisting Trump’s agenda, has put together with tips on how to maximize your time in attendance. Suggested questions in the guide touch on hot topics like Russia, the Muslim ban, ICE sweeps, and the Cheetos’ tax returns. Parking is limited so public transportation and carpooling is highly suggested. EMILLY PRADO (Find out more here.)

Justice for Renters March

4605 NE Killingsworth, Sat Feb 25, 12:30 pm, All Ages

Don’t like when landlords make life significantly worse for people just to make a little more money? Well, the new dickish owners of the Normandy Apartments swooped in and doubled the rents for their mostly-Hispanic tenants—including 26 children that attend nearby Rigler Elementary School that has a dual-language program—and will force many of them to move from the district. Now’s the time to show your support for them and call for better tenant protections. Meet at the apartments and then march with the group to Rigler “for a rally, food, and family fun.” DOUG BROWN

Hell No! Concert: w/Sleater-Kinney, Colin Meloy, Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks, more

Crystal Ballroom, Sun Feb 26, 6 pm

Oh, hell yes. An unfuckwithable lineup of Portland talent has assembled for the HELL NO! protest concert at the Crystal, which will feature short sets from the likes of Colin Meloy, Quasi, Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks, and more—including a trio known as Sleater-Kinney, AKA the greatest band that has ever and will ever come out of Portland, Oregon. City Commissioner Chloe Eudaly and Gregory McKelvey of Portland's Resistance will also be on hand, and all proceeds go to the ACLU and Unite Oregon. And downstairs, Lola's Room will have info about how to get involved and make a difference with Portland's non-profits. Naturally, this sold out immediately; naturally, you should do whatever it takes to get in. ERIK HENRIKSEN

Keep checking our Resistance & Solidarity calendar for all the latest updates on events. Got an event you'd like to publicize? Send it to calendar@portlandmercury.com.