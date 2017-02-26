Portland Mercury's Highball Drink Recipes Are Here: Nick's Famous Coney Island, Nigh Light, Quality Bar

It’s almost time for... HIGHBALL!

Brace yourself for over 40 specially crafted cocktails… for only $5 each!

All of the tantalizing drink recipes are available online! Check out what your favorite neighborhood bars and restaurants have in store for you March 6-12 HERE!

For a full list of participating bars and restaurants and more information check here.

Here's a few teaser cocktails...

Nick's Famous Coney Island Strangers with Candy

Night Light Lounge's The Oldtimers Delight

2 oz Old Overholt Rye

1 oz lemon juice

1/2 oz tarragon-fennel simple

Shaken and strained over new ice

Topped w/ 4 dashes Peychaud’s Bitters

Maker's Mark, basil leaves, sugar cubes, lime juice, tonic.

Big ups to our cocktail-lovin’ pals at Beam Suntory and Good IV, LLC—for helping us bring you this one-of-a-kind boozetacular! More live updates at #pdxhighball, on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, AND at portlandhighball.com.