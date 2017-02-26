It’s almost time for... HIGHBALL!


Brace yourself for over 40 specially crafted cocktails… for only $5 each!


All of the tantalizing drink recipes are available online! Check out what your favorite neighborhood bars and restaurants have in store for you March 6-12 HERE!


For a full list of participating bars and restaurants and more information check here.


Here's a few teaser cocktails...

Nick's Famous Coney Island Strangers with Candy

Nicks Famous Coney Island Strangers with Candy
Nick's Famous Coney Island Strangers with Candy MINH TRAN

Night Light Lounge's The Oldtimers Delight

Night Light Lounges Oldtimers Delight
Night Light Lounge's Oldtimers Delight MINH TRAN

2 oz Old Overholt Rye
1 oz lemon juice
1/2 oz tarragon-fennel simple
Shaken and strained over new ice
Topped w/ 4 dashes Peychaud’s Bitters



Quality Bar's Green River

Quality Bars Green River
Quality Bar's Green River MINH TRAN


Maker's Mark, basil leaves, sugar cubes, lime juice, tonic.

Big ups to our cocktail-lovin’ pals at Beam Suntory and Good IV, LLC—for helping us bring you this one-of-a-kind boozetacular! More live updates at #pdxhighball, on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, AND at portlandhighball.com.