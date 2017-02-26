One Gallery Closes, Another Opens Its Doors

After five seasons and 63 artists, Duplex Gallery is closing its doors. Lucky for us, the internet is forever!

Emily Wobb's installation 360 view Duplex Gallery

Click around all the rad 360 views of past shows from the comfort of your own screen, order a print copy of their exhibition catalog to put on your coffee table, or check out the Duplex Collective to read artist interviews by the gallery's owners Jessica and Josh Breedlove Letham. Jessica will also continue to curate gallery spaces at Disjecta year-round and a spot at OSU this Fall. As far as the NW Couch space is concerned, no plans are known. "I would love to see another gallery go in," says Latham.

Because nothing truly fills the void of experiencing art except MORE ART. So how excited was I to see the windows of what used to be Apple Music Row all lit up again, as the Impossible Box Arts Gallery?

Impossible Box Arts Gallery

The new space is a convergence of art, music, and leisure developed by Katie Greenhoot and Arius Blaze. In between curating the shows, Blaze builds & teaches instrument design through a collaborative project, Folktek, at the same location.

They’ve had shows since early December, featuring Nic Porter's super high def color photography with musical accompaniment by DJ Emotional Cowboy, abstract paintings by Emily Keplus, and a fundraiser for families affected by Oakland's Ghost Ship fire. The Portland Arthouse Film Collective also brought together likeminded people to create new ideas, critique, and listen for an evening.

Nic Porter

So while Duplex exhibited so much great art, and we are still hurting from the loss of MoCC, and the People's Gallery, and Slabtown, and that laundromat with the misspelled neon sign on Hawthorne, artists are working as hard as ever to adapt while retaining authenticity.









